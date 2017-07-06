Teen Killed in Boston Stabbing

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said Boston Police are searching for a suspect described as a black male who fled the scene following a fatal shooting in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood this morning that left a teenager dead.

A teenager is dead after he was stabbed in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Police said the call came in around 9:50 a.m. for a stabbing at 55 Warren St.

The victim is an 18-year-old boy. His name has not been released.

Boston Police Commission William Evans spoke to NBC Boston and said the victim was taken to Boston Medical Center after police responded to the scene but succumb to his injuries.

Video Police Responding to Report of 2 People Shot in Boston

He also added that the suspect, a black male, fled the scene in what he believes was a blue Nissan Centra.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Police also responded to two separate shootings in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Thursday. One happened shortly after midnight and the second around 11 a.m. One person was seriously injured in the first shooting and one person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the mid-morning shooting.