Police in Providence, Rhode Island, say they're investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a man and 16-year-old boy on Saturday morning.

According to WJAR-TV, officers responded to 278 Manton Ave. at about 3 a.m. where the teenager and a 30-year-old man were found shot in a rear driveway.

Both victims were said to have sustained minor injuries.

Police told WJAR-TV they are looking for a small silver sedan that may have been involved with the shooting.