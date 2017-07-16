Temperatures Rise With Return of Sunshine

After an unseasonably cold end to the work week, and a relatively nice afternoon yesterday, we continue the improvement, along with rising temperatures.

For our Sunday, morning fog lifts and will give way to plenty of sunshine. A disturbance that’s bringing showers to our neighbors to the north could bring a spot shower into the mountain region of far northern New England, but these will be hit or miss and quick moving, not of “wash-out” material.

With light winds, an afternoon seabreeze will develop, so the coastal regions will be slightly cooler than farther inland. Highs today will range from mid-85s in southwestern New England, to low 80s north, and upper 70s to near 80 at the immediate coast.

As far as the double header at Fenway as the Sox take on the Yankees, there will be plenty of sun and temperatures near 80, but don’t forget the ball cap or the sunscreen, to shield the sunshine, especially if you end up on the side of the stadium in direct sunlight.

As the second game picks up at 8:05 p.m., temperatures will start to slip into the mid-70s, with overnight lows expected to be into the low 60s under mostly clear skies, great for viewing any of the northern lights tonight.

Looking ahead to the work week, get ready for the heat to kick up by midweek. With the heat, along with the humidity and a weak front that slides in from southern Canada into New England, we will see chances for showers and thunderstorms both Monday and Tuesday afternoons.

The chance for rain Monday remains fairly low with Tuesday’s chances higher. Some of the storms that pick up on Tuesday could be on the stronger side. Highs on Monday and Tuesday remain into the low 80s. Wednesday and Thursday, the heat cranks into the mid to upper 80s, with some spots reaching 90.