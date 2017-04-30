Toddler Dies After Being Run Over in Conn. Driveway

A 21-month-old child was killed when the child's father ran the child over while moving a vehicle in the driveway.

A toddler was killed when the child’s father ran the child over while moving a vehicle in a driveway on Sycamore Street in Bristol, police said Sunday.

Police responded shortly before noon for a reported medical emergency. Police said the 21-month-old child was run over by the 45-year-old father while the man was moving a car in the driveway.

The child died on scene, according to police.

The child was not identified.

The Bristol Police Department’s Serious Traffic Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

No other information was immediately available.



