Recovered Tom Brady Super Bowl 49 Jersey On Display

Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl 49 jersey is now on display at Patriot Place at Gillete Stadium. Perry Russom reports.

Patriots fans are getting the opportunity to take a look at of the most well-known jerseys in franchise history.

Tom Brady’s recovered Super Bowl 49 jersey is officially on display at Gillette Stadium’s Patriot Place and stealing all the attention of Pats Nation.

“It’s such a historic piece of Patriots history,” said one fan.

“It was kind of a shock to see it go especially from a Super Bowl. You’d think there would be so much coverage there,” Jonathan Fiske of Maine added.

This jersey and the one from Super Bowl 51 against the Falcons were both recovered on the property of a Mexican tabloid reporter. Now it is on display for all fans to see, along with several other items from the win against Seattle.

Fans hoping to see the jersey from the most recent win will have to wait. Patriots owner Robert Kraft handed it back to Brady before the Red Sox season opener.