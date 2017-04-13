Town Official Facing Backlash for Social Media Posts

Bill Anderson, a town official in Easton, Massachusetts, is facing backlash for some of the comments he's made on social media.

He’s called former President Barack Obama gay and says Islam is destroying the world. These are just a few of the controversial statements Bill Anderson’s posted on his social media page.

“Free speech doesn’t mean that there are no consequences,” says Easton, Massachusetts, Selectman Dottie Fulginiti, one of Anderson’s harshest critics.

Anderson is the vice chairman of the Easton Housing Authority, an elected position. Fulginiti says his opinions were causing a distraction for her town.

“I think it is harder to attract qualified candidates if somebody has made statements about your race, or your ethnicity, or religion,” says Fulginiti.

Anderson was recently nominated to be on a committee to find the next town administrator, which brought even more criticism. He declined our requests for comment. But on Thursday afternoon, he sent an email to town leaders, saying, “While I appreciate the opportunity, I am passing on the opportunity to serve on the TA search committee.”

“He’s is not racist, he’s not homophobic, he’s not Islamaphobic,” says Kevin Mcintyre, chairman of the Board of Selectmen. He says Anderson didn’t give a specific reason for his decision.

“I’m not going to speak for Bill on that. But I think it’s something that he’s doing for the good of the town,” says McIntyre.

Anderson is still on the board of the Easton Housing Authority. His term is over in three years.