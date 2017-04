A tractor trailer rollover on Route 2 near I-495 is causing delays

Drivers are being warned about delays as authorities in Massachusetts respond to a tractor trailer rollover that trapped the driver in Littleton.

State police say the rollover happened around 10:15 a.m. on Route 2 westbound west of exit 40, near I-495.

MassDOT says both westbound lanes are closed as crews work to clear the scene.

The driver was entrapped and it's possible he's still inside. His condition is unclear.

The cause of the rollover is still unknown.