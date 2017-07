State police are investigating a tractor trailer rollover that occured in Tyngsboro, Massachusetts Wednesday morning.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

State police are investigating a tractor trailer rollover that occurred in Tyngsboro, Massachusetts Wednesday morning.

Police say the driver told police someone was throwing objects at the truck and caused the driver to swerve and roll over.

The crash happened on Route 3 South around 3 a.m.