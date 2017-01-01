Train Collides With Vehicle in Holbrook, Massachusetts | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Train Collides With Vehicle in Holbrook, Massachusetts

One person has reportedly been injured

By Marc Fortier

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Emergency officials are responding to a report of a vehicle that has collided with an MBTA commuter rail train in Holbrook, Massachusetts.

    One person has reportedly been injured.

    The accident occurred on Union Street, just outside the commuter rail station, according to Holbrook Fire officials.

    The MBTA said Middleborough Train 2008 is stopped at Holbrook. A bus is en route to take passengers to Boston. Passengers waiting for the train at Quincy Center or JFK/UMass are urged to take the Red Line instead.

    No further information was immediately available.

    Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices