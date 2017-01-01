Emergency officials are responding to a report of a vehicle that has collided with an MBTA commuter rail train in Holbrook, Massachusetts.

One person has reportedly been injured.

The accident occurred on Union Street, just outside the commuter rail station, according to Holbrook Fire officials.

The MBTA said Middleborough Train 2008 is stopped at Holbrook. A bus is en route to take passengers to Boston. Passengers waiting for the train at Quincy Center or JFK/UMass are urged to take the Red Line instead.

No further information was immediately available.