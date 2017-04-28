Transit Police Arrest Suspect for Evading Fare | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Transit Police Arrest Suspect for Evading Fare

The suspect was arrested at the Quincy Center Station

By Caitlin Fichtel

    Transit Police

    Transit Police arrested a suspect at the Quincy Center Station for evading his fare on Thursday morning.

    According to police, Michael Sullivan, 31, of South Boston, was arrested after he entered through the fare gates without paying.

    Officers later discovered there was an existing warrant for his arrest issued from Lowell District Court for breaking and entering into a building at nighttime and for a felony and larceny over $250.

    He was also wanted in Maine with an extraditable warrant for theft by deception.

    Published 7 minutes ago

