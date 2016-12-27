Trees Crash Into Buildings as Strong Winds Rip Through Massachusetts | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Trees Crash Into Buildings as Strong Winds Rip Through Massachusetts

Nobody was injured.

By Perry Russom and Mike Pescaro

    Winds tore through the South Shore of Massachusetts, causing damage to buildings in multiple towns. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Heavy winds tore through the South Shore of Massachusetts Tuesday, leaving a path of damage in their wake.

    Structures in multiple towns felt nature's wrath as the wind knocked down trees.

    At home on Grove Street in Norwell, the storm added a new skylight — a tree that once stood in the front yard ripped open the roof.

    No one was injured, but estimators are tallying up how much the repairs will cost.

    Another tree left a divot in a shed. If the wind pushed it the other direction, though, it would have landed right on top of a house.

    "Just expected around here. Lots of trees," explained homeowner Thomas Murphy. "It's what happens, we live in a forest."

    All that was in the shed were bikes and kayaks. Murphy says those can be replaced, adding that he's thankful no one was hurt.

    Published 2 hours ago

