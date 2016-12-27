Winds tore through the South Shore of Massachusetts, causing damage to buildings in multiple towns. (Published 2 hours ago)

Heavy winds tore through the South Shore of Massachusetts Tuesday, leaving a path of damage in their wake.

Structures in multiple towns felt nature's wrath as the wind knocked down trees.

At home on Grove Street in Norwell, the storm added a new skylight — a tree that once stood in the front yard ripped open the roof.

No one was injured, but estimators are tallying up how much the repairs will cost.

Another tree left a divot in a shed. If the wind pushed it the other direction, though, it would have landed right on top of a house.

"Just expected around here. Lots of trees," explained homeowner Thomas Murphy. "It's what happens, we live in a forest."

All that was in the shed were bikes and kayaks. Murphy says those can be replaced, adding that he's thankful no one was hurt.