Tufts Nurses Strike After Failed Contract Negotiations

Hundreds of nurses from Tufts Medical Center will wage a one-day strike Wednesday morning after contract negotiations failed Tuesday night.

Over 1,200 nurses represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association will strike from 7 a.m. until 6:59 a.m. on Thursday.

Nurses say the hospital needs to adjust their priorities and put patients and staff first. They are seeking improvements in staffing levels, pension benefits and an increase in salary.

Nurses say they are the lowest paid in the city and have the worst pension.

The hospital issued the following statement Tuesday night:

"We went to the table today and offered a path forward that met the needs of our nurses. The union recycled their retirement proposal that is risky for nurses and expensive for the hospital."

Tufts Medical Center has hired more than 300 replacements to work four days in addition to the day when nurses will strike. Officials told nurses that those that didn’t show up for work on Wednesday would not be allowed to work for the following four days when the strike was over, because the replacement nurses coming in required a minimum five days of work.

The strike will be the first one by nurses in Boston in over 30 years, and the largest nurses’ strike in Massachusetts history.