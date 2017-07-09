Two Men Shot Outside Brockton Bar

Two men were shot early Sunday morning outside of a bar in Brockton.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. outside Maxx's Hideout Blues Cafe on Field Street.

One victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The other was dropped at the hospital by a driver who subsequently fled.

Both men are reported to be in stable condition.

Initial reports from police stated that the street around the bar was littered with shell casings, possibly over 20.

Police have not identified a suspect or a motive at this time.

