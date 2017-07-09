Two Men Shot Outside Brockton Bar | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Two Men Shot Outside Brockton Bar

By Eli Maroney

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Two men were shot early Sunday morning outside of a bar in Brockton.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Two men were shot early Sunday morning outside of a bar in Brockton.

    The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. outside Maxx's Hideout Blues Cafe on Field Street.

    One victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The other was dropped at the hospital by a driver who subsequently fled.

    Both men are reported to be in stable condition.

    Initial reports from police stated that the street around the bar was littered with shell casings, possibly over 20.

    Police have not identified a suspect or a motive at this time.

    Check back as this story develops.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices