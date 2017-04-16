Police are searching for a man who they say may be involved in a home invasion Saturday night in Worcester, Massachusetts, where two people were shot.

Officers were called to a home on Dawson Road just after 10 p.m. for a report of an intruder.

When officers arrived, a man was lying on the ground by the side entrance of the home suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremity. Police said the man was semi-conscious.

Upon investigation, police found two residents in the basement of the home. Police said a 21-year-old woman was suffering from a minor injury to her ankle and a 24-year-old man was suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

Authorities further learned that the man found outside was allegedly one of two suspects in the home invasion.

The second suspect allegedly ran off after an exchange of gunfire between the first suspect and the man who was shot inside the home.

Both the victim and suspect were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

Police conducted a search of the neighborhood but could not locate the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.