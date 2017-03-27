UMaine Officials: Tuition to Likely Increase This Fall

University of Maine System officials say students will likely see an increase in tuition and fees this fall.

The Portland Press Herald reports that officials said Sunday the additional tuition, fees and room and board costs will result in an overall increase of 2.9 percent. The increase would come after a six-year tuition freeze.

Officials say they intend to increase tuition annually, tied to the rate of inflation.

Tuition, fees and room and board would increase to $19,074 a year - compared to the current $18,545 - for in-state students. Out-of-state students, who pay three times as much, would see an increase of about the same amount, for a total of about $41,500.

The trustees are set to vote on the increase as part of the budget at their May meeting.