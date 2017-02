A group of college students from the University of Massachusetts Amherst have just taken first prize in an international culinary competition.

Saturday night, the students won the International Student Iron Chef Competition, a cooking battle against different college students from around the world.

According to WWLP-TV, this is the 3rd year that UMass has won the event.

Alex Carstensen, Evan Duerr, Nicole Mendes and Joey Roldan were the students on the winning team.