U.S. National Toboggan Championships Coming to Maine | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Maine

Maine

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

U.S. National Toboggan Championships Coming to Maine

More than 400 teams and thousands of spectators are expected at the 27th annual championships at the Camden Snow Bowl Feb. 10-12.

By Danielle Waugh

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Oh chute – the U.S. National Toboggan Championships are about to go down in Camden, Maine. 

    “The sudden drop, the excessive speed. It’s the most exciting eight second of your life,” said toboggan racer James Tyler, who has been competing in Camden for 17 years. 

    He said it’s an addicting thrill: going down the 400-foot long chute at nearly 40 miles per hour. 

    “It’s maybe scary at first, but after that, you want to do it again,” he said. 

    More than 400 teams and thousands of spectators are expected at the 27th annual championships at the Camden Snow Bowl Feb. 10-12. 

    “It’s a huge economic boon for the community,” said toboggan championship Chairwoman Holly Edwards. 

    She said the best thing about the toboggan race is that anyone can compete – and win. Some of the racers do take the sport seriously. 

    “They are waxing and buffing those toboggans up until the last second,” said Edwards. 

    She said organizers can chill this year – knowing that the weather seems to be ideal for the race. Last year, record high temperatures melted the ice, forced the competition to change locations, and threatened to derail the beloved tradition and crucial fundraiser for the town-owned Snow Bowl ski area. 

    Registration for the event has been extended to Feb. 8th. More information can be found at camdensnowbowl.com. 

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices