Unseasonably Mild Temperatures This Week

A high pressure system crests over the region today, resulting in light and variable winds with sunny skies. Highs will range from the upper 40s south to the low 40s across the north.

Tonight features increasing clouds as a warm front approaches from the south. Overnight lows will be warmer than last night, remaining in the upper 20s north to low 30s south as high pressure shifts offshore.

A weakening cold front will move across the region on Wednesday, bringing scattered showers. The very last of current cool temperatures will scour out on Wednesday as southerly flow strengthens. High temperatures reach into the low 50s south and into the mid 40s across the North Country. Big warmth moves in for Thursday with locations heating up to 10-15 degrees above normal.

A few daily maximum temperature records may be broken across southern New England. High temperatures reach into the low 60s south and low 50s north. Expecting mostly sunny skies with a southwest wind of five to eight mph with possible gusts to around 20 mph.

Low clouds and drizzle may linger across the south coast and Cape and Islands. A backdoor cold front noses its way south into the region Thursday night into Friday. Clouds build on Friday with scattered showers around. High temperatures remain well above normal in the mid to upper 50s. A few locations may reach into the low 60s across the south coast for the second day in a row.

Looking ahead to the weekend, an area of low pressure and its associated cold front approaches the region from the Great Lakes, effectively bringing an end to the stretch of above normal temperatures. Rain sweeps across the region ahead of the cold front, heavy at times. There may also be a few rumbles of thunder across the south coast.

Temperatures plummet behind the cold frontal passage on Saturday night. There may be a few wet snowflakes on the backside of the front. Highs reach into the mid to upper 50s south to around 50 degrees north. A chilly and blustery northwest flow develops on Sunday with high temperatures only reaching into the low to mid 40s. More details are on the exclusive early warning weather 10-day forecast.