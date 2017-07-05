Unsettled Weather on the Way Friday

After a gorgeous Fourth of July, we've got great news - that nice weather sticks around Wednesday, Wednesday night and for most of our Thursday.

The reason behind the splendid, picture perfect weather is the dome of high pressure that has settled over New England, but that will lose its grip on our weather as it slips off the New England coastline, allowing for the soupy, humid and soggy weather to our southwest (from Missouri to Tennessee to Virginia) to slide in.

Overnight, temperatures are expected to slip back into the 50s north, near 60 south under mostly clear skies and possibly some fog closer to the coastline.

Thursday is still salvageable, since most of the day will be dry except for a spot shower for the North Country in the early morning hours. It’s the building clouds and humidity that will impact our Thursday.

Friday, the last day of the work week (or of your holiday vacation) brings the threat for rain, possibly a soaking rain in the morning in Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts as the leading edge of the warm front, along with a duo of low pressure systems. The second low brings more rain by the evening commute and a southwesterly, humid flow for southern New England.

Northern New England will also see rain Friday evening ahead of a cold front that will be knocking on our doorstep from our neighbors to the northwest. That cold front will be ushering in drier, cooler air, but this will be clashing with warm, humid air from the warm front and low pressure systems. This clash will spawn a few showers and storms along this front as it traverses the area from the northwest to the southeast on Saturday.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend and were wondering which would be the better day to get yardwork done, Sunday will be drier and less oppressive, compared to Saturday.

Next week brings summer-like weather with highs into the 80s with pop-up storms by the afternoon and evening from Tuesday through Friday, with the best chances for storms being Thursday afternoon.

In the meantime, to stay ahead of unsettled weather, download the NBC Boston or necn apps to get severe weather alerts and when to expect those storms to move in for any of your outdoor plans or while you’re on the go.