VT Police Investigating Apparent Murder, Suicide Attempt

State police are investigating an apparent murder and suicide attempt in Maidstone, Vermont Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the area of 5545 Route 102 after receiving reports of a man chasing a woman with a knife and a gunshot.

A neighbor said Jason McLain allegedly had blood on him when he dropped off his two children before running away on foot. The children were not harmed.

Police found McLain alive at 5545 Route 102 with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and his condition is not known at this time.

Police found McLain’s estranged wife, Molly McLain, with apparent serious injuries to her head and a stab wound in her torso across the road from the residence. She was later pronounced dead at Weeks Memorial Hospital.

Investigation revealed that Jason McLain was arrested for domestic assault on Molly McLain and interference with emergency services on June 16. Upon release, McLain was forbidden to have any contact with Molly McLain, who was given sole custody of their residence.

Part of Route 102 has been closed while investigators search the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 802-748-3111.