Vermont Man Charged in Fatal Double Shooting

A suspect has been arrested in a Georgia, Vermont shooting that left one man dead and another severely injured on Monday.

Ethan Gratton, 26, of Georgia, was arrested on Monday and charged with second degree murder and attempted second degree murder.

Police say Gratton had a confrontation with two men in a truck around 2 p.m. before the shooting happened outside of his home at 732 Georgia Mountain Road.

Police found David Hill, 57, of Fairfax, Vermont dead at the scene. The other victim, Mark Brito, 27, also of Fairfax, was transported to Northwest Regional Medical Center in St. Albans and then to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington where he is being treated for life threatening injuries.

Gratton is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, January 3 at 11 a.m. in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division.