A Vermont man is facing charges after allegedly trying to steal back drugs seized by state police.

State police say 35-year-old Putney resident Justin Clouart was arrested in connection with the incident. It's unclear when or where the arrest happened.

Authorities began investigating on April 13 after troopers stopped to help a disabled vehicle on I-91 in Brattleboro. The vehicle was eventually seized after troopers discovered evidence of possible drug activity.

By April 17, a search warrant was granted, which resulted in troopers finding 10 bags of heroin.

However, police say they later discovered that Clouart had allegedly cut a hole in the Westminster State Police Barracks' security fence in an effort to steal back the heroin in his seized vehicle before troopers obtained the search warrant.

He's currently being held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility pending his arraignment on multiple charges Wednesday, including heroin possession, impeding an investigation, obstruction of justice and unlawful mischief. It's unclear if he has an attorney.