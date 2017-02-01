Vermont State Police Need Your Help Finding This Dog's Owner | NECN
Vermont State Police Need Your Help Finding This Dog's Owner

    A good Samaritan and his family helped rescue a small, young dog in the middle of a Vermont highway, according to state police.

    The dog was in the middle of I-89 near the Waterbury rest area Wednesday afternoon when it was rescued.

    Troopers say the family that rescued the male dog circled back to the rest area in an attempt to find its owner, but had no luck.

    Officials are currently trying to determine whether the dog has a microchip.

    If you know this dog's owner, you're asked to call Vermont State Police's Williston barracks at 802-878-7111.

