Vigil Held to Honor 10-Year-Old Swept Into River

Hundreds gathered at the Town Green in Branford to remember 10-year-old Ben Callahan, who drowned Friday after being swept into a culvert in the Branford River. (Published 33 minutes ago)

Vigil Held For Boy Who Drowned in Branford

The Branford Town Green was filled as people remembered 10-year-old Ben Callahan on Sunday.

He lost his life after being swept away by strong currents in a culvert on Friday.

“Branford is a small town and when such tragedy strikes a small town feels it deeply,” James Cosgrove, Branford First Selectman, said.

Among those who filled the Green were family, friends, and teammates of the 10-year-old.

On Friday Ben and his two brothers headed to a culvert near the Branford River when tragedy struck.

His younger brother Scout remembered all three of them getting caught in the strong current.

“I hit a lot of rocks but it really hurt. But I really didn’t care but I didn’t really care about being hurt. I just cared about getting on top of the street and saving my two brothers,” Scout Callahan said.

While Scout and another brother survived, Ben unfortunately did not.

Those who knew him remember him for how well he lived during his time here.

His former teammate shared the lessons he left them with: “Never give up. Always hug your friends.”

As candles lit up the Green, people held onto the memories of Ben’s love of sports, school and music.

His family says they are leaning on their faith during this challenging time.

“As much as I love him and always will, I know God loves him more,” Dave Callahan, Ben’s father, said.

The family also thanked the first responders.

They searched for hours in tough conditions on Friday, with many holding out hope until the sad ending.