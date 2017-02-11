Man Secretly Videotaped Teen Girls Naked: Police

Wallingford police have arrested a man accused of videotaping two teenage girls in their bedrooms without their knowledge, sometimes while they were naked.

Wallingford police allege the suspect, identified as 50-year-old Gary Lozowski, Sr., of Wallingford, used a hidden baby monitor and a cell phone to record video of the victims in their bedrooms and other parts of their home. Police said in some images the victims, who were 14 and 15, were partially or completely naked.

The investigation began when police received a complaint on Jan. 20 and Lozowski was arrested by warrant on Wednesday. Police said when he was arrested Lozowski had a cell phone that matched the description of the phone used to record the victims while standing outside their bedroom windows. Lozowski had told police he lost his phone when they first spoke to him after the original report on Jan. 20. The phone was seized and will be searched for further evidence.

Lozowski was charged with two counts of voyeurism, two counts of risk of injury and two counts of disorderly conduct. He was released on a $10,000 bond and is next scheduled to appear in court on March 8.