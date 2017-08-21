Warm Weather Continues, Rain Possible

Monday: A few more clouds this evening. Temperatures into the 80s. Monday night: Increasing cloud cover after midnight from west to east. Lows into the 60s. Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance for storms by the evening. Humid with highs near 90.

After such an awe-inspiring event Monday afternoon with a partial solar eclipse, the quiet, warm weather sticks around overnight into Tuesday.

We're expecting a mostly clear night ahead as a weakening disturbance moves through the region. Lows dip into the mid 60s south and low 60s across the north.

A cold front approaches from the Great Lakes on Tuesday, but it will remain far enough away to keep mostly sunny skies in the forecast. Heat and humidity move back in as dominant flow strengthens out of the southwest. Fog and low clouds may hang tough across the Cape and Islands and the South Coast. Highs Tuesday flirt with 90 degrees across the interior and rise into the low to mid 80s across the North Country.

Rain, along with a chance for downpours and storms, reach into northwestern New England Tuesday late afternoon into the early evening. These will continue to slide from west to east into early Wednesday. Some storms may contain locally heavy downpours and strong wind gusts. The line of downpours will be ahead of the cold front that treks across New England by midday Wednesday. Another frontal passage develops behind this cold front along the Canadian border which could spur up a few more downpours there Wednesday evening. Wednesday high temperatures will be back into the low to mid 80s.

High pressure out of the Great Lakes builds in Thursday into Friday, ushering in cooler air to New England with highs into the 70s. It will be a fall-like preview to end the work week under plenty of sunshine.

Looking ahead to the weekend, high pressure remains in control across New England, resulting in highs reaching into the mid 70s south and near 70 degrees north — great for any of your outdoor plans or chores. More details are on your exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC Boston and necn.