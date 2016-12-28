Police Searched For Boy's Remains in Deceased Man's Home

The exterior of 4 Chestnut St. in Georgetown, Massachusetts, where authorities investigated allegations that Peter Haskell murdered a young boy.

When federal authorities searched the Massachusetts home of an 85-year-old man shortly after his death, they were looking for the remains of a young boy, court documents show.

Police and the FBI converged on the Georgetown home of Peter Haskell, who died in November at 85, earlier this month.

They only uncovered animal bones, but the search warrant shows investigators were searching for the body of a 5- or 6-year-old boy.

Georgetown Police searched the home in 2012 with Haskell's consent, but they returned after his death to follow up on a report he had murdered the child and possibly buried him inside the home.

What Was Found in Search of Georgetown Home?

According to the newly unsealed court documents, the investigation started back in 2007 with a report from an unidentified witness who lived in Haskell's neighborhood.

"Witness X told investigators that he was sexually abused by Peter Haskell," the documents read. "He witnessed a young boy being murdered by Peter Haskell back in 1969-1970."

That incident allegedly took place at Baldpate Pond in Georgetown, where the witness, who was 5 or 6 at the time, told police Haskell tied a boy up and hit him in the back of the head with a rock, saying "this is what happens to bad little boys."

The witness told police he thought Haskell buried the body in his basement. But it wasn't until this month, years later, that police and the FBI were able to dig it up.

While police did not find any human remains, they did make other discoveries. According to records, they found a dozen Barbie dolls — including one that had its breast cut off — a box full of children's ID cards from sports, and a framed photograph with copies of kids' IDs.

Investigators also found mannequin arms with duct tape around them, their fingers cut off, according to the documents. A boy mannequin was dressed in a Beverly Soccer uniform.

Police photos documented some of the findings, which also included racks of children's movies that investigators called "odd" since Haskell had no children.

Additionally, during the search, court records show that investigators began digging into an attempted kidnapping case from 1999. One of the victims was interviewed again, and she believes Haskell could have been involved.

After three days of searching the home, police cleared out of the property.

According to Georgetown Police, the investigation is now the hands of the Essex County District Attorney's Office, which said it remains open.