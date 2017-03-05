Residents in Warwick, Massachusetts are still trying to comprehend the tragic house fire that took the lives of a mother and four children on Saturday morning.

“I’m ready to cry,” Warwick resident Elizabeth Lochhead said. “I don’t think I could live through something like that.”

The Massachusetts State Fire Marshal's Office reports the blaze started at about 12:45 a.m. at a one-family home on Richmond Road and quickly reached 3-alarms. According to Chief Ron Gates from the Warwick Fire Department, the fire likely started in a wood stove. By the time crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. The father and one child were able to escape, but crews were unable to save the mother and remaining four children.

Neighbors say the family was very active in the community.

"They were always very happy. The kids were great kids, the parents loved their kids. They spent so much time showing the kids and teaching the kids just about the world in general,” another Warwick local added.

For now, residents are mourning the tragic loss. A church service was held on Sunday and the school opened for any students who lost a classmate.

“Our community has suffered a great loss of life, a huge blow to our spirit that we are only beginning to realize,” said Warwick town coordinator Dean Young.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.