Man Accused of Murder After Body Found in Apt. Bathroom

    Police in Connecticut have arrested a man accused of killing another man during a fight in a Waterbury apartment on East Main Street Tuesday afternoon.

    Police said the suspect, Irving Duggans, 43, of Waterbury, got into a fight with Luis Rodriguez, 59, of Waterbury, in Rodriguez’s apartment at 475 East Main Street.

    Rodriguez was later found dead in the apartment’s shower stall with significant trauma to his head, police said.

    Duggans was arrested and charged with murder. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

    The investigation is ongoing.

