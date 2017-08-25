Weather Remains Dry and Fall-Like Through This Weekend

Rest of Today (Friday): Mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures into the 70s. Overnight Friday Night: Clear and cool with lows into the 50s. Tomorrow (Saturday): Plenty of sunshine, low humidity and highs into the lower 70s. Sunday: Another sun-filled day, highs into the 70s, slightly cooler along the coast with an onshore wind.

It’s a fall-like Friday evening for any of those outdoor plans, so you might need the light jacket if you get cold easily.

As the Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway, at first pitch it will be 70 degrees, but by the end of the game, it will be chilly with temperatures into the lower 60s.

Overnight, a sprawling dome of high pressure continues its slow crawl east, resulting in another mostly clear night. Temperatures will dip into the mid- to upper-40s across most of the region, and low 50s closer to the coast. Patchy fog develops in typically-prone low valleys.

If you have any plans outside this weekend, you can’t ask for better weather. We're expecting mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday, with highs reaching into the low- to mid-70s.

Looking ahead to next week, the amazing stretch of weather continues with highs into the mid-70s during the day and low 50s at night.

We’re also closely monitoring Hurricane Harvey down in the Gulf of Mexico, as it is expected to make landfall along the Texas coastline overnight as a Category 3, a major hurricane with sustained wind speeds of 120 mph. The storm surge, along with 15 to 30 inches of rainfall through Tuesday, are the main threats as intense flooding is imminent from Corpus Christi to Houston.

At this time, it is just too far out to accurately say whether or not the remnants of the system will have impacts here in New England toward the end of next week. The hurricane will gradually weaken and expand in size after making landfall along the Texas coastline, lingering for a good portion of the week.

A cold front will approach the region from the Great Lakes on Thursday. We're expecting this front to be relatively weak in nature, so there won’t be much in the way of a big air temperature change for us.

Labor Day Weekend is looking showery with temperatures near 80 degrees on the exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC Boston and necn.