Will the First Day of 2017 Be a Wash?

After overnight rain and snow showers, skies will quickly clear on Sunday. Highs will be on the mild side into the low to mid 40s south, 30s north under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Monday is the next big travel day, which starts out dry with highs in the low 40s, but another system has its sights on New England for Monday night that will be mostly rain as temperatures will climb into the 40s on Tuesday.

Any wintry mix would be limited to far northern New England. That clears out on Wednesday, and we stay quiet late week aside from some late week snow showers in southern New England.

It does turn quiet on Thursday and Friday though, with highs in the 20s and 30s. It will be cold next weekend as well with more 20s.