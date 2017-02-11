Frustrations for residents in Cambridge, Massachusetts are settling in as another snowstorm approaches. Elysia Rodriguez reports.

Winter Fatigue Sets In As Another Snow Storm Approaches

With another snowstorm on the forecast, winter fatigue is settling in for residents in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“It’s a rough day,” said Mohamed Doukkara after his snow blower was unable to withstand two snow days in one week. His salt spreader also stopped working, forcing him to use his own hands.

Doukkara isn’t the only resident feeling frustrating by the winter weather.

“You get tired of it pretty quickly when there are a couple storms in a row,” Tim Grimes, another Cambridge resident, added.

Cars in the city remain buried in snow and side streets are difficult to navigate.

“It’s just completely clustered, it becomes more and more difficult with each storm to find a space,” Grimes explained.

And with more snow on its way, the situation is expected to get worse. However, not everyone has the same distaste for snow.

Tom Busiek loves the winter weather.

“I enjoy shoveling quite a bit because I’m from New England and I love the snow.” Busiek stated simply. “It’s beautiful.”