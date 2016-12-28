Heavy Snow to Affect Much of New England

Wednesday night: Mainly cloudy. 20s. Thursday: Snow/rain move in from west to east by noon. 30s/40s. Thursday night: Heavy snow north, rain ending as snow south. 30s. (Published 3 hours ago)

It's been a while since we floated terms like "nor'easter" and "1-2" snowfall rates", but it's time.

A storm is coming, but it's not worthy of a milk and bread run for everyone. Plainly put, we're too warm along the coast and deep into Southern New England. The track of the storm will pull more mild air in from the ocean and shove the rain/snow line back to outer Route 2 in Massachusetts. Elsewhere, the cold is sufficient and the hammer will come down on interior New England — especially the ski areas. The issue in this event isn't the snow, it's the wind. I'm expecting it to howl tomorrow night to 40-50 mph at times, and combined with heavy, wet snow in spots, power outages are possible.

New England Braces for Snow

Here are the details:

Precipitation starts late morning/early afternoon from west to east. We'll get a little burst of snow outside I-495 and into Northern Connecticut early on, then the rain will establish itself later in the afternoon with a mild southeast wind.

Rain/snow line is pushed north of Route 2 in Southern New England where it hovers for much of the evening.

As the storm deepens off Cape Ann, the rain/snow line will creep back down to Worcester and I-495 before midnight, before ending around midnight.

Fun keeps going for much of the night with snowfall rates of 1-3" per hour in Northern New England!

Winds will gust to near 40 through Thursday afternoon/evening along the coast, then ramp up to 50 mph elevated terrain/coast through midnight — a consequence of the storm strengthening.

It all wraps late Thursday night in Southern New England, so we should be good for the Friday morning commute. Northern New England will still crank snow until Friday morning.

More updates right here and on air!