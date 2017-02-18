Winter Takes Break With Weekend Warm-up

Get ready for a weekend warm-up in the form of an early spring preview.

However, there is still a chance for a few snow showers for far northern New England for the first half of today, mainly into northwestern Maine, otherwise, we’re tracking clouds to start for our Saturday before we see more sun by the afternoon with high temperatures stretching into the mid to upper 40s south, near 40 north.

Sunday is slightly warmer with highs near 50 south, 40s north, but a cold front will approach the Canadian/New England border, spurring up a few snow showers along the northern Green Mountains in Vermont along with northern New Hampshire with a chance for up to 2” of snow.

This cold front will slide in from the north and continue its way across southern New England; however, the only chances for snow will be in the higher elevations of northern New England and could slide as far south as the Berkshires in northwestern Massachusetts.

Southern New England will only notice it’s presence on Presidents Day Monday when high temperatures only reach near 40° (seasonable for this time of the year) with more clouds than sunshine.

The next chance for rain will be Wednesday, but we still have our eyes on the end of the week and into next weekend for a better chance at more widespread rain that could change over to snow showers north. This gives an even better reason to enjoy this weekend’s weather while it lasts and stay tuned for updates as we get closer to next weekend.