Woman Accused of Punching Young Dog in Face Multiple Times

A Boston woman is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly punching a young pit bull multiple times, according to MBTA Transit Police.

Pamela Tyler, 51, was arrested Thursday evening around 10:30 at the MBTA Dudley Station.

Officers observed Tyler yanking forcefully on the dog’s leash after it attempted to lick the ground. Tyler then allegedly grabbed the dog by the head and struck it several times in the face.

Officers intervened and placed Tyler into custody.

It’s not clear if Tyler has an attorney or when her case will appear in court.