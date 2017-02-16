Police in Manchester, New Hampshire have arrested a woman who is accused of stabbing her own 16-month-old daughter.

Evansgina Audy, 29, was taken into custody shortly before midnight Wednesday at her home on Candia Road. Police said her husband awoke and found the child bleeding and Audy despondent.

Officers arrived and spoke to Audy and her husband. Audy was taken into custody and the child was taken to Elliot Hospital with a serious, but non-life-threatening injury to her back.

Audy was charged with second degree assault and preventative detention. She is set to appear in court Thursday.

It was not immediately clear if she had a lawyer.