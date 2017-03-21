Woman Charged in Texting Suicide Case Set to Appear in Court

A Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter after allegedly sending dozens of text messages encouraging her boyfriend to kill himself will appear in court on Tuesday.

Twenty-year-old Michelle Carter will appear in Taunton Juvenile Court for a hearing ahead of her trial for the 2014 death of Conrad Roy III.

Carter is accused of sending dozens of text messages to her then-boyfriend Roy, convincing him to kill himself.

Roy's body was found in his pickup truck in Fairhaven. He died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carter last appeared in court on January 23 for a pretrial hearing.