Woman Charged in Texting Suicide Case Set to Appear in Court | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Woman Charged in Texting Suicide Case Set to Appear in Court

20-year-old Michelle Carter will appear in Taunton District Court

By Caitlin Fichtel

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Northeast Maritime Institute/Facebook.com

    A Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter after allegedly sending dozens of text messages encouraging her boyfriend to kill himself will appear in court on Tuesday.

    Twenty-year-old Michelle Carter will appear in Taunton Juvenile Court for a hearing ahead of her trial for the 2014 death of Conrad Roy III.

    Carter is accused of sending dozens of text messages to her then-boyfriend Roy, convincing him to kill himself.

    Roy's body was found in his pickup truck in Fairhaven. He died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

    Carter last appeared in court on January 23 for a pretrial hearing.

    Published 7 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices