A woman was killed Saturday morning getting gas at a station in Saugus, Massachusetts.

Officers responded to the Sunoco on Broadway just before 10 a.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle on top of a person.

Upon arrival, police found that a 36-year-old woman was trapped under her Chevy Captiva. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.

Saugus Police are investigating the exact cause of the incident.