Woman Killed in Early-Morning Crash on Maine Turnpike | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Maine

Maine

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Woman Killed in Early-Morning Crash on Maine Turnpike

Police said Crystal Hewitt, 48, of Turner, died following the crash in Auburn

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    FILE

    A Maine woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash on the Maine Turnpike early Friday morning.

    According to necn affiliate WCSH, police said Crystal Hewitt, 48, of Turner, died following the crash in Auburn around 1:30 a.m.

    Police said Hewitt and another driver collided near exit 75.

    Hewitt was taken to Central Maine Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

    Her passenger, 22-year-old Janae Ulicki of Iowa, was treated at the same hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

    The driver of the other vehicle, 57-year-old James Bannister of Turner, received treatment at the scene.

    The cause of the crash is still being investigated. 

    Published 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices