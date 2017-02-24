Woman Killed in Early-Morning Crash on Maine Turnpike

A Maine woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash on the Maine Turnpike early Friday morning.

According to necn affiliate WCSH, police said Crystal Hewitt, 48, of Turner, died following the crash in Auburn around 1:30 a.m.

Police said Hewitt and another driver collided near exit 75.

Hewitt was taken to Central Maine Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

Her passenger, 22-year-old Janae Ulicki of Iowa, was treated at the same hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, 57-year-old James Bannister of Turner, received treatment at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.