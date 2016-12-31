Woman Killed in Vermont Snowmobile Crash | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Vermont

Vermont

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Woman Killed in Vermont Snowmobile Crash

By Mike Pescaro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    FILE-Getty Images

    A Vermont woman was killed and a child was injured in a snowmobile crash on New Year's Eve.

    Thirty-one-year-old Amanda Dick of St. Johnsbury crashed into a tree in that town. Police were called around 4:15 p.m. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The crash happened on private property off Rabbit Plains Road near Houghton Bridge Road.

    A juvenile passenger was also on the snowmobile. That child was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Published 3 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices