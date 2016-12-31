Woman Killed in Vermont Snowmobile Crash

A Vermont woman was killed and a child was injured in a snowmobile crash on New Year's Eve.

Thirty-one-year-old Amanda Dick of St. Johnsbury crashed into a tree in that town. Police were called around 4:15 p.m. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on private property off Rabbit Plains Road near Houghton Bridge Road.

A juvenile passenger was also on the snowmobile. That child was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.