Woman Recovering After Being Rescued From House Fire

A woman was rescued from a fire in a house on Center Street in West Haven early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters are investigating what caused a fire in on Center Street in a West Haven home early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said when they arrived on scene, there was a victim on the second floor who couldn’t get out. The stairs going up to the second floor were gone.

Firefighters said they found flames at the bottom of the staircase. They put the flames out and then used a ladder on the inside of the home to get to the victim. The firefighters brought the victim down the back staircase and she was conscious and alert.

“The next challenge would be the weather conditions. Humidity makes operations very difficult, once we overcame those it really was a piece of cake. Fire was knocked down within five minutes, “ said Mike Buonasora, Captain of the West Haven Fire Department.

Authorities said the first floor was damaged by the flames and there is smoke damage on both floors.