An incredible river rescue was caught on camera in Millville, Massachusetts, Sunday.

A kayaker held on to a tree after her kayak flipped in the Blackstone River, according to Millville Fire.

Officials say the current in the river was strong.

A first responder took her to a rescue, where she and the man she was with warmed up.

Neither victims were transported to a hospital.