Woman Wakes Up to Intruder Sitting on Bed: Boston Police | NECN
Woman Wakes Up to Intruder Sitting on Bed: Boston Police

    Boston Police are investigating after a woman in Dorchester said she woke up early Friday morning to find a man sitting on her bed.

    Police said the woman discovered the stranger when she woke up at 6:45 a.m. at her South Point Drive apartment. The woman screamed and the man ran out.

    Authorities said the building is secured but the woman's apartment door had been unlocked because she was doing laundry the previous night.

    The suspect is described as five feet five inches tall. He was wearing a red shirt and jeans.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police.

    Published 16 minutes ago

