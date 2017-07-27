Woman Wanted on 8 Bomb Threat Warrants Arrested - NECN
Woman Wanted on 8 Bomb Threat Warrants Arrested

By Mike Pescaro and Marc Fortier

    New Bedford Police
    Heather Perkins, 37, of New Bedford.

    Police in Massachusetts have arrested a woman who was wanted in a series of bomb threats.

    Heather Perkins, 37, was taken into custody around 9:15 p.m. Thursday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. She was wanted on eight warrants related to bomb threats, including five recently in New Bedford.

    One of those threats, received Friday, caused New Bedford City Hall to be evacuated briefly.

    Formerly a resident of New Bedford, police also believe Perkins made threats to colleges and other communities.

    It was not clear if Perkins had an attorney.

    No further information was immediately available.

