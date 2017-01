A woman's body was found on the beach in West Haven Tuesday morning and police have identified her as 55-year-old Lisa Delucia, of East Haven.

West Haven police said officers and firefighters responded to the Altschuler Pier around 9:40 a.m. after receiving reports of an unresponsive woman on the beach and paramedics declared Delucia dead at the scene.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.