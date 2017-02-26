Worcester Police Search For Suspected Armed Robber

Worcester Police are searching for a suspect accused of multiple armed robberies.

Police believe the man is responsible for two separate robberies on Sunday, February 19. The first incident occurred at 11 a.m. at the Honey Farms on Thomas Street. The suspect threatened the clerk with a knife and demanded cash from the register, according to Worcester police.

The second incident happened at 7:30 p.m. at the Chadwick Food Mart on West Boylston Street. Police believe it was the same suspect who threatened a clerk with a knife and stole money from the register.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late 20s or early 30s. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, thick round glasses, a red shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has more information is asked to contact the Worcester Police Department.