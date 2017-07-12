Worcester Police Seek CVS Armed Robbery Suspect | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Worcester Police Seek CVS Armed Robbery Suspect

By Rob Michaelson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Worcester Police Seek CVS Armed Robbery Suspect

    Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in the armed robbery of two CVS stores in Worcester, Massachusetts.

    The armed robberies occurred at a CVS located at 400 Park Avenue on the evening of July 9 and in a location at 115 Stafford Street during the afternoon on July 11.

    The suspect is described as a 5'7" male with a heavy build. A black handgun was used during both robberies.

    Anyone with information can send an anonymous text to 274-637-TIPWPD or send an anonymous message at worcesterma.gov/police. Tips can also be called in to Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

    Published 24 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices