Worcester Police Seek CVS Armed Robbery Suspect

Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in the armed robbery of two CVS stores in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The armed robberies occurred at a CVS located at 400 Park Avenue on the evening of July 9 and in a location at 115 Stafford Street during the afternoon on July 11.

The suspect is described as a 5'7" male with a heavy build. A black handgun was used during both robberies.

Anyone with information can send an anonymous text to 274-637-TIPWPD or send an anonymous message at worcesterma.gov/police. Tips can also be called in to Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.