Worker Electrocuted by Power Line

A worker died Tuesday after coming into contact with a power line in Salem, Massachusetts, according to police.

Fire officials say the man was knocked unconscious by a shock behind the Salem Fire Department.

The victim, identified by the Essex County District Attorney's Office as a 59-year-old man, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The DA's office says the incident appears to have been accidental.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate.

