Worker Electrocuted by Power Line

A worker died Tuesday after coming into contact with a power line in Salem, Massachusetts, according to police.
Fire officials say the man was knocked unconscious by a shock behind the Salem Fire Department.
The victim, identified by the Essex County District Attorney's Office as a 59-year-old man, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The DA's office says the incident appears to have been accidental.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate.
Check back as this story develops.
Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago