Young Girl, Man Struck by Stray Bullets - NECN
Young Girl, Man Struck by Stray Bullets

    A young girl and a man were both struck by stray bullets in Bridgeport Sunday night, city officials confirmed Monday.

    Officials said that around 11 p.m. Sunday gunfire rang out in the area of Colorado Avenue and Maplewood Avenue. The child, who was inside a home on Colorado Avenue, was struck in her hand. The man was grazed on the head. The injuries are not life threatening.

    It appears that neither victim was a target and that they were struck by stray bullets. The shooting is under investigation.

    No other details were immediately available.

