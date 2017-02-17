Celtics Lose Heartbreaker After Controversial Call

The Chicago Bulls played the last NBA game before the All-Star break on Thursday night, and a controversial call stole all of the headlines as they beat the Boston Celtics 104-103 at the United Center.

The call came in the final second of the contest, when Jimmy Butler was fouled by Celtics forward Marcus Smart on a last-second shot attempt. Butler ended up making both free throws to put the Bulls ahead by a point, and the Celtics were steamed after the game.

Here is the video of the play in question:

“We won this game,” Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas told the media. “We had it won. A great defensive stop by Marcus Smart and the referee called a horrible call. That was bad.”

Understandably, Butler disagreed with the Celtics’ frustrations, saying that the official made the correct call on the floor.

“A foul’s a foul,” he said. “He hit my elbow. I don’t care what nobody says. I think I’m making it if he don’t alter it like that.”

The victory vaulted the Bulls into the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings, and puts them just one game below the .500 mark heading into the All-Star break. Butler will represent the Bulls over the weekend in the game, which will take place in New Orleans on Sunday evening.